Cooke & Bieler LP Has $88.22 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,685 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp worth $88,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $4,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.31. 261,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,684,063. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

