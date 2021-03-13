Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 724,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,388 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $111,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 79,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 330,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $176.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.