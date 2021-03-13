Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 195,616 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,616 shares during the period. Whirlpool makes up approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.14% of Whirlpool worth $128,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Whirlpool by 74.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Whirlpool by 13.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 22.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 42.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WHR stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $208.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,848. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.04. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $214.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

