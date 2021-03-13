Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,074 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Copart were worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at $852,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $108.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.41. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

