Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Update

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CSNVY stock remained flat at $$55.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. Corbion has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $59.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corbion in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

