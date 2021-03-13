CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Position Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in CoreLogic by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

