Cormark Increases Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$5.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$3.43 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.60. The stock has a market cap of C$199.80 million and a P/E ratio of -54.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

