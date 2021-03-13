Cormark Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$5.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

SES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.64.

TSE:SES opened at C$4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$4.56. The firm has a market cap of C$690.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.22.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

