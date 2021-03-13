Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NYSE:CNR opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $602,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,377,543 shares of company stock valued at $58,699,946. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at $179,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 76.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 40,517 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 199,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,175,760 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

