Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CFO Sells $1,742,525.50 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.75, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

