Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 198.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,849 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Corteva stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

