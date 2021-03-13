Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $380.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.08.

COST stock opened at $331.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.71. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $278.27 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

