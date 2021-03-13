Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 137.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $423,560,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 114.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after buying an additional 528,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 48.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after buying an additional 226,005 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $54,002,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.16.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $17,647,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,226,298.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $395,726.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $703,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,144 shares of company stock worth $66,788,368. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COUP stock opened at $275.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

