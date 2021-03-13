COVA (COVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $127,464.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $127,464.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded up 44.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00050254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.53 or 0.00675635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00066052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00036721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

