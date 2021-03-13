Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 240.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,735 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

CVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

CVA stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

