Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. Covetrus has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $40.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $203,353.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,066 shares of company stock worth $1,437,002. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 7,469.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at $38,003,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

