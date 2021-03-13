Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $121.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.14. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

