Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after purchasing an additional 199,579 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 312,707 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,641 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $172.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.87. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $172.85.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.