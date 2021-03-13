Credit Agricole S A Acquires 100 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,759 shares of company stock worth $5,753,126. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $209.15 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

