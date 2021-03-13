Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys stock opened at $229.45 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

