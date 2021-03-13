Credit Agricole S A Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,534 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after buying an additional 326,860 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,376,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,865,000 after purchasing an additional 273,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

ATVI stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

