Credit Agricole S A Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

PANW stock opened at $342.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -110.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.74.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.