Credit Agricole S A Has $8.54 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 860.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.16.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,856,082. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $210.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of -178.25 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

