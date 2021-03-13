Credit Suisse Group Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$52.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNQ. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.67.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$40.20 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.66 billion and a PE ratio of -108.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.67.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,290,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,661,686.08. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 75,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total value of C$2,351,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,167,469 shares in the company, valued at C$36,610,777.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,132,661.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.