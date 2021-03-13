Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.44.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

