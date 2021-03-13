Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $64.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9777 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 716.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

