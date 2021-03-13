Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.04 and last traded at $101.37. 2,519,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,019,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CREE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,455,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $92,908,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cree by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after buying an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,793,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

