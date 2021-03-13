Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 569 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of AAON stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.99 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,456 over the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AAON. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.