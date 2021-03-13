Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in KE by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of KE by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,072. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

