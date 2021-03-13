Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,228 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock opened at $215.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 128.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.94 and its 200 day moving average is $188.11. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.