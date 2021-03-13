Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,823 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 163.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,660 shares of company stock worth $3,739,152. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.