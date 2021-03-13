Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 41,202 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLUU. Truist cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.43 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

