Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 259 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $122.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

