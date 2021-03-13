Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after buying an additional 526,921 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,254,000 after buying an additional 377,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Display by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after buying an additional 243,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Universal Display by 394.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 76,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.85. 784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,301. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.13.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

