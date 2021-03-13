Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $280,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $295.62 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $300.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.99.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

