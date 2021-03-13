Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 593 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,931 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

EOG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,668. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.82 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

