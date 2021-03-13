Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $73.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

