Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,942 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,924 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,121. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

