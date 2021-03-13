Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after acquiring an additional 261,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $83,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Align Technology by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Align Technology by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.07.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $10.58 on Friday, hitting $533.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $565.70 and a 200-day moving average of $463.72.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

