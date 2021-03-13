Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 921 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 28.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of National Grid by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

