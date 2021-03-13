Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWEGF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.65 to $0.90 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crew Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.01.

CWEGF opened at $0.99 on Friday. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

