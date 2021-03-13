Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.11.

Shares of CR opened at C$1.16 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,699,451. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,350.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

