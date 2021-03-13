CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.17. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CRH by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 411,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

