CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.94.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $130.61 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.41.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $1,139,169.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,699 shares of company stock valued at $19,942,935 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 72.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

