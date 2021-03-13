Critical Comparison: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 4.08% 3.05% 0.43% Cadence Bancorporation -40.33% 2.70% 0.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and Cadence Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $33.77 billion 1.80 $5.55 billion $12.09 10.96 Cadence Bancorporation $991.00 million 2.99 $201.96 million $1.72 13.83

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cadence Bancorporation. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capital One Financial and Cadence Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 2 15 0 2.88 Cadence Bancorporation 0 2 4 1 2.86

Capital One Financial presently has a consensus target price of $116.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.23%. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential downside of 39.75%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Cadence Bancorporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Capital One Financial pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital One Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cadence Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Cadence Bancorporation on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. It also provides credit card loans; auto, home, and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, and small-ticket commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through the Internet and mobile banking, as well as through CafÃ©s, ATMs, and branches located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as personal, family and household purposes, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 98 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

