Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Cryoport reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.37. 319,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cryoport by 505.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,877 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,808 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

