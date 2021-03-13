CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.62. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $139.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,153.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $633,748. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

