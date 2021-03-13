Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Improving loan and deposit balances, along with efforts to enhance presence in the lucrative Texas markets through acquisitions, seem encouraging and will likely aid top-line growth in the quarters ahead. Involvement in steady capital-deployment activities seems impressive. Also, manageable debt level makes it less likely to default in case of economic downturn. However, deteriorating credit quality is likely to increase the company’s borrowing costs. Significant exposure to real estate loan portfolios and rising expenses due to expansion of franchise and worsening asset quality might hamper the company’s bottom-line growth.”

CFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.70.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 412,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

