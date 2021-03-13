Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 3,149 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 41.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 30.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,296,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,125 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. 6,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,518. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

