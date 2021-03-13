Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 85 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY traded up $7.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $481.82. 12,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,973. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.95.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.